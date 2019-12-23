$209.24 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce sales of $209.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.96 million and the highest is $212.48 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $216.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $806.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800.85 million to $810.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $848.68 million, with estimates ranging from $844.18 million to $856.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,721.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 97,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,976. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

