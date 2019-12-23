$223.55 Million in Sales Expected for Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) to report $223.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Covenant Transportation Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $233.30 million and the lowest is $213.80 million. Covenant Transportation Group reported sales of $272.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will report full year sales of $884.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $894.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $890.25 million, with estimates ranging from $887.70 million to $892.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Covenant Transportation Group.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $222.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVTI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Covenant Transportation Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVTI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 790.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 57,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,109,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVTI opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $244.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.54.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

