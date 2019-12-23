360,391 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Bought by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 360,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Smith & Nephew as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 857,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,316,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 108.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.23. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNN. Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

