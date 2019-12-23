$417.09 Million in Sales Expected for Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) will announce $417.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $411.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $423.07 million. Century Aluminum reported sales of $486.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

CENX opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $697.82 million, a PE ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.98. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $127,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

