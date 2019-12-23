42-coin Price Up 79.5% This Week (42)

42-coin (CURRENCY:42) traded up 75.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.02 million and $1,134.00 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for about $24,169.19 or 3.18995639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 79.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025567 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

Buying and Selling 42-coin

42-coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

