$427.91 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce $427.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $426.00 million and the highest is $429.70 million. Entegris reported sales of $401.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Entegris to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of ENTG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,472. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $51.41.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $698,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Entegris by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Entegris by 11.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

