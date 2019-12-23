$47.84 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post $47.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.35 million and the highest is $49.00 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $58.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $190.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.57 million to $191.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $220.18 million, with estimates ranging from $195.59 million to $250.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $46.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,261.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. 13,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,632. The firm has a market cap of $221.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $18.04.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

