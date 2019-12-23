$49.80 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to report sales of $49.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.71 million to $50.88 million. Amalgamated Bank posted sales of $47.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year sales of $195.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.65 million to $196.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $201.80 million, with estimates ranging from $198.02 million to $205.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million.

AMAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $633.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Amalgamated Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amalgamated Bank by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

