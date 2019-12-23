$50.68 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post $50.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.14 million and the highest is $52.12 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $40.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $186.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.48 million to $187.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $225.44 million, with estimates ranging from $193.56 million to $238.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.28 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 40.18%.

Several research firms have commented on ADC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

ADC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,495. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $56.46 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.69 per share, with a total value of $36,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,536 shares in the company, valued at $402,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 98.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 127.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.