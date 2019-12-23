771,444 Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Bought by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 771,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $12,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $113,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 9,592.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,834 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,055,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 153.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 141.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus upped their price target on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.12.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.