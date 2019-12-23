80,697 Shares in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $211,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Unilever by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.