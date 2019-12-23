$95.93 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) to announce sales of $95.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the lowest is $95.80 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $105.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $331.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $331.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $414.67 million, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.46. 1,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 21,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $488,141.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 123.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

