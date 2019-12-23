Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Aaron’s posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.40. 18,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,446. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.39. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

