Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.91

Shares of Abitibi Royalties Inc (CVE:RZZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.91 and last traded at C$16.91, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $202.41 million and a P/E ratio of 19.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.63.

About Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ)

Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine, which includes the Jeffrey Zone and the Barnat Extension; and Odyssey North discovery and other portions of the Odyssey project, as well as portions of the East Malartic property.

