Abyss Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $247,740.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Kyber Network and IDEX. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $247,740.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.04 or 0.06293836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Ethfinex, IDEX, ZBG, YoBit, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Indodax, CoinExchange, Hotbit, CoinPlace, Kyber Network and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.