Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.05

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (CVE:ACST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.05 and last traded at C$2.94, with a volume of 639143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The company has a market cap of $319.97 million and a PE ratio of -3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.41.

About Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

