Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Receives $17.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 249.46% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 448,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,304 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 881,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 335,111 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 56,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

