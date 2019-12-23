Cowen Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $220.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.48.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.61. 25,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,538. Accenture has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.08. The firm has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $10,819,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3,375.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,922,000 after buying an additional 125,840 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

