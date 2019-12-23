Achain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $635,832.00 (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Achain has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $635,832.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bitbns, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.01164916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025780 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00116971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain’s genesis date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Huobi, Sistemkoin, Koinex, OKEx, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Indodax, OOOBTC, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

