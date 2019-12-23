ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACIW. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

ACIW opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.35. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,145 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,206 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 336,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

