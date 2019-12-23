adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €280.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Independent Research set a €295.00 ($343.02) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie set a €330.00 ($383.72) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €280.75 ($326.45).

FRA ADS opened at €291.45 ($338.90) on Friday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €276.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €273.68.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

