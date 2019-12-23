Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,301.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,301 ($30.27) and last traded at GBX 2,298 ($30.23), with a volume of 267453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,261 ($29.74).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,288 ($30.10) to GBX 2,356 ($30.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,128 ($27.99).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,112.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,126.84.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Andy Crossley purchased 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

Admiral Group Company Profile (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.