Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADRO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Aduro BioTech by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADRO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. 447,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Aduro BioTech has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.59.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

