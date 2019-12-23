Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $366,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,726.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $70,731.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 326,883 shares of company stock worth $10,387,056 and sold 1,058,831 shares worth $39,599,232. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,296 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 13,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

WMS opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.41). Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $495.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 29.51%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

