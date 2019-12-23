aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.0528 on Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. aelf has a total market capitalization of $28.74 million and $11.82 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Tokenomy, Hotbit and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00181380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.01180823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117271 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About aelf

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bibox, Binance, Allbit, ABCC, Kyber Network, GOPAX, CoinTiger, Huobi, Bancor Network, OKEx, BCEX, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Hotbit, BigONE, Kucoin, Tokenomy, Koinex, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

