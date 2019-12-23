Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) to post $19.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.74 million and the lowest is $17.00 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $14.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $64.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $65.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $101.39 million, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $123.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. 525,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.