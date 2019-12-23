AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AES Corp (NYSE:AES) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AES’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.40. AES also reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AES will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AES.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of AES by 1,375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AES by 116.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,850. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. AES has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

