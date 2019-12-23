Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Aims Property Securities Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

Shares of Aims Property Securities Fund stock opened at A$1.47 ($1.04) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.43. The company has a market cap of $65.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44. Aims Property Securities Fund has a one year low of A$1.32 ($0.94) and a one year high of A$1.65 ($1.17).

Aims Property Securities Fund Company Profile

Aims Property Securities Fund is a close-ended fund of funds launched by MacArthurCook Ltd. The fund is managed by MacarthurCook Fund Management Limited. It invests in the funds investing in the real estate sector including unlisted property trusts/syndicates, wholesale property funds, listed property trust, listed property-related companies, and cash and fixed interest securities.

