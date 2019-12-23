Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Northland Securities

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its price objective lowered by Northland Securities from $7.40 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 9.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

In other news, VP David Aichele sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $79,335.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $228,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,550 shares of company stock valued at $673,443. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 47,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

