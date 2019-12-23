Akroma (AKA) Price Up 29.4% This Week

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $7,208.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.89 or 0.01748021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00054876 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

