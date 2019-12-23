Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,480,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,130 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 2.42% of Alamos Gold worth $55,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 113.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 58.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.95.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.20 and a beta of 0.22. Alamos Gold Inc has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

