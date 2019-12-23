Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 24596178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Separately, First Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alba Mineral Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.19.

Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile

Alba Mineral Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Greenland. The company primarily explores for graphite, ilmenite, base metals, gold, and cobalt. The company holds 90% interest in the Amitsoq graphite project; 100% interests in the Thule Black Sands; 51% interests in the Melville Bay iron ore; 100% interest in the Inglefield Land multi-commodity project; and 90% interest in the Gold Mines of Wales.

