Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

ALBO stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,881.86% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 796.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

