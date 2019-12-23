Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, Director John Snisarenko bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $521,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $595,270 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

