Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Alithya Group reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.41 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALYA. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ALYA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,746. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,439,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 711,456 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 851,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

