Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Communications Ltd. is a leading provider of intelligent IP service optimization solutions. Designed for carriers, service providers and enterprises, Allot solutions apply deep packet inspection technology to transform broadband pipes into smart networks. This creates the visibility and control vital to manage applications, services and subscribers, guarantee quality of service, contain operating costs and maximize revenue. Allot believes in listening to customers and provides them access to its global network of visionaries, innovators and support engineers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Allot Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $288.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Equities analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Allot Communications worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

