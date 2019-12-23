Almeela (KZE) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Almeela token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001359 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. In the last week, Almeela has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Almeela has a market cap of $382,777.00 and $856.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Almeela Profile

Almeela is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

