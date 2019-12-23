Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce sales of $441.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440.21 million and the highest is $442.30 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $469.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.70 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

AIMC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,705. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $267,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares in the company, valued at $282,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

