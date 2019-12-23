Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Altria Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 79.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Altria Group to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

NYSE MO opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

