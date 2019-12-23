Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) & Dynavax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DVAX) Critical Contrast

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarillo Biosciences has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynavax Technologies and Amarillo Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies $8.20 million 65.25 -$158.90 million ($2.55) -2.50 Amarillo Biosciences $80,000.00 148.31 -$1.34 million N/A N/A

Amarillo Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dynavax Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dynavax Technologies and Amarillo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies -519.95% -399.60% -57.95% Amarillo Biosciences -10,718.75% -428.46% -158.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dynavax Technologies and Amarillo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Amarillo Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 140.71%. Given Dynavax Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dynavax Technologies is more favorable than Amarillo Biosciences.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies beats Amarillo Biosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Its product candidates include SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and AZD1419, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat asthma. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for various immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Amarillo Biosciences Company Profile

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of biologics for the treatment of human and animal diseases. The company owns or licenses five issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; and owns one issued patent on its dietary supplement, Maxisal. It focuses on research for the treatment of human disease indications primarily influenza, hepatitis C, thrombocytopenia, and other indications using natural human interferon alpha. Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Amarillo, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.