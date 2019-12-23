Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,173.82.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,786.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,770.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,816.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,496,550. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,463,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.