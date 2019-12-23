American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.15. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.25. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,099,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 960,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Superconductor by 126.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

