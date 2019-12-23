Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $277.00 at Cowen

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price upped by Cowen from $253.00 to $277.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.44.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $243.06 on Thursday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total value of $387,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,162 shares of company stock worth $4,601,190. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $507,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $1,388,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 22.2% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Amgen by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,081,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,376,000 after purchasing an additional 233,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.