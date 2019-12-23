AmonD (AMON) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One AmonD token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, CPDAX, BitMart and Hanbitco. In the last week, AmonD has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $848,083.00 and approximately $80,921.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00182235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.01160984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025783 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00117259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,325,599 tokens. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc.

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BitMart, OKEx Korea and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.