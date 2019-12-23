Analysts Anticipate Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) to Post $0.49 EPS

Analysts expect Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Ares Management posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 90.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

