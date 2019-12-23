Analysts Anticipate AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report sales of $20.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.09 million. AXT posted sales of $22.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $84.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.80 million to $84.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $96.00 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $98.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. AXT’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Dougherty & Co cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 474,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 664,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AXT by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AXT by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AXT by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $157.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.69. AXT has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.