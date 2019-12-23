Analysts Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Graphic Packaging also reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,348,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,585 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 98.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 228,104 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 33.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 118,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 29,996 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 48.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 96,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $607,000.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.76. 38,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,432. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

