Analysts Anticipate XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). XOMA reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter. XOMA had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

XOMA stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $25.85. 6,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. XOMA has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $227.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $95,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 373,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,210,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in XOMA in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

