Analysts Expect Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will post sales of $14.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $14.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full-year sales of $51.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.99 million to $51.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $59.89 million, with estimates ranging from $59.88 million to $59.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alimera Sciences.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The company had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

In related news, Director John Snisarenko acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $521,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $595,270. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 32,745.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Alimera Sciences worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ALIM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,923. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

