Analysts Expect Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Shares of Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cango’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $8.80 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cango an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CANG shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cango from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

CANG opened at $8.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cango has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

